Sharon Perrigo, longtime Viola resident, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in the comfort of her home. She was 81.
Sharon was born Nov. 16, 1940, to Merrill and Flo Bohnenkamp in Carol, Iowa.
Sharon moved to Princeton with her mother and older sister when she was 8 years old. There she met her future stepfather, Rollie Mendenhall.
Sharon attended school in Princeton and later in Moscow. She met and married the light of her life and her “rock,” Russell (Buck) Perrigo, in Moscow. They were married April 21, 1957, and started a family. They welcomed their first born daughter later that year. Two years later they welcomed twin daughters. They were happily married for 64 years.
She was a homemaker. Together, she and Buck ran their family business, Perrigo Trucking. Her hobbies included the love of many treasured pets, camping, mushrooming, crocheting, gardening, canning, cooking and a love of watching a variety of birds that they fed.
Sharon’s legacy was her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Russell (Buck) Perrigo; three daughters, Laura Erne, of New Plymouth, Idaho, and Terri (Pat Dollar) and Gerri (Pat Garrett), of Moscow; a sister, Gerrie Tenwick-Randall, of Hayden, Idaho; two nieces, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and two dogs and two cats.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather. She will have a close family service at a later date.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.