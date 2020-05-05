Sheila Kay Patterson, 72, of Pullman, and formerly of Salem, Ore., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her Pullman home.
Sheila was born April 7, 1948, in Ontario, Ore., to Elbert Neil and Lois Elaine (Metcalf) Hoffman. Following her high school graduation, Sheila attended Treasure Valley Community College and later earned her dental assistant certification in Portland, Ore. She loved her career in the dental industry, where she made many lifelong friends. In 2008, Sheila married Gene Patterson and moved to Pullman, where they made their home. Sheila was a loving wife and mother who cherished husband Gene, son Josh, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and she especially adored her twin grandchildren.
Sheila had many interests including travel to Mazatlán, where she and Gene shared many wonderful experiences. She also loved cooking, NFL football, golf, gardening and her Pullman Moose Lodge membership. Another of Sheila’s favorite pastimes was sharing a glass (or two) of cabernet with her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Gene, in Pullman; her son, Josh (Kelsey); her two grandchildren, Piper and Grayson Pantovich, of Salem, Ore.; and her three siblings, Lynne (John) Breese, Janet (Jim) Miller and Larry (Leanna) Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial celebration will be planned for a later date.