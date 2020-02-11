Shirley A. Becker, formerly of Moscow, slipped away from this life Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in Lacey, Wash. She was 84.
Shirley was born in Canastota, N.Y., on Aug. 16, 1935, to Dominic and Anna Cerio. She married Pete Becker on Feb. 12, 1955, in Canastota.
Shirley was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. She led a life of kindness and caring. She was a talented artist, cook and seamstress. She loved to dance, and was a beautiful person inside and out.
Shirley was a people person and loved all. She spent many years advocating for the mentally ill with husband Pete, who preceded her in death. Shirley touched all she knew with her generosity and true thoughtfulness, and will be greatly missed.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Jim; her eight children; 27 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left and flowers ordered at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.