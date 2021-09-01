Shirley Ann Frafjord, of Moscow, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. She was 86.
Shirley was born in Werner, N.D., on Jan. 6, 1935, to Clifford and Minnie Sivesind. She was raised in Dunn Center, N.D., and graduated from Dunn Center High School in 1953. Shirley attended Dickinson State College for a time. Shirley met Thorman “Terry” Frafjord in North Dakota and they were married Dec. 21, 1954, in Dunn Center. Together they had two sons and raised the family in North Dakota until 1968 when they moved to Moscow.
In Moscow, Shirley worked as the secretary for Emmanuel Lutheran Church for several years before going to work for Bohman and later Fredrickson Insurance.
Shirley claimed to have raised most of the children of North Dakota and Moscow. Since Shirley was never at a loss for words, one always knew where Shirley stood on most topics.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Michael (Lori) Frafjord, of Rosemount, Minn., and Dean (Shannon) Frafjord, of Troy; seven grandchildren, Jaret (Erica) Frafjord, of Oregon City, Ore., Karissa (Chris) Jacobson, of Spokane, Lucas Frafjord, of Rosemount, Thomas Frafjord, of Rosemount, Peter Frafjord, of Rosemount, Kristen Frafjord, of Burien, Wash., and Cassidy McCrabb, of Seattle; four great-grandchildren, Kjersti Jacobson, of Spokane, Chloe Jacobson, of Spokane, Lukas Frafjord, of Oregon City, and Markus Frafjord, of Oregon City.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Terry; and her brothers, Hilmer, Lyle, Dale and Harry Sivesind.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Light a Candle Foundation at Gritman Medical Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.