Shirley Ann Steffen passed away with family at her side at her home near Troy, Monday, July 26, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Shirley was born July 10, 1950, in Coeur d’Alene, to Hildur and R. Cecil Lovel. She lived in Plummer, Idaho, before moving to Moscow, where she attended school and graduated from Moscow High School. She was an accomplished horsewoman and enjoyed gymkhanas, horse shows and trail rides.
On Aug. 3, 1968, she and Steve Steffen were married in Moscow. Together they raised their children, Katie and Scott, at their home near Troy. She was employed by Tristate Distributors and Fork Refrigeration.
She enjoyed her grandchildren, horses, four-wheeling in the mountains, baking, Dutch-oven cooking, country music, Elvis, playing fiddle and singing with her family, and trips with Steve to her daughter and son-in-law’s cattle ranch in Nevada. She made many hand-crafted gifts, including pressed flowers, leather goods, jewelry, quilts, dolls and decorative gourds. Friends and family always appreciated her generosity, infectious laugh and famous fudge.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Steve, at Troy; daughter Katie and husband Davey Kern (Paradise, Nev.); son Scott (Troy/Kilie, Princeton); grandchildren Tyann Kern, Bentley Steffen and Georgia Steffen; sisters Mabel Vogt (Potlatch) and Deborah Lovel-Carlson (Pullman); and brother Richard Cecil Lovel and wife Emma (Boise); and loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.