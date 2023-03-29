Shirley Case Wagoner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, of advanced ovarian cancer, which she fought valiantly for over five years.
She was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Hamilton, Mont., to George W. Case and Esther Squires Case. When she was born, Shirley, the last of three children, joined the family of Barbara Beth (Craner) Case, and Richard “Dick” Case. The day Shirley was born, her cousin came home from school and was asked, “Guess what you got today?” The cousin said, “I got an A in arithmetic.”
Shortly after Shirley was born, the Case family moved from Hamilton to St. Regis, Montana, and then to Avery, Idaho, among some of the most breathtaking backcountry in the western United States. Shirley’s four-year-old memory of Avery was watching the soldiers from World War II come through on the troop train. She never forgot how her brother Dick would run to the café and buy the soldiers coffee, cigarettes, and sandwiches. The Case family soon settled in St. Maries. Shirley always said, “It was a wonderful place to grow up.” She played trumpet in the band and during summer camps, she played the bugle — “Reveille” in the mornings and “Taps” in the evenings.
Shirley graduated with honors from St. Maries High School in 1958. After high school, she went to college at Eastern Washington University and there she met the love of her life, Dennis Wagoner, from Camas, Washington. The two were married in 1959 and soon moved to Lewiston where they lived for several years. They enjoyed almost 64 years together. They spent time downhill skiing, snowshoeing, camping, waterskiing, swimming, boating, hiking and backpacking throughout the United States and abroad. In later life, Shirley also took up cycling and clocked over 600 miles per year along the Inland Northwest’s many bike trails.
The Wagoner family resided in Lynnwood, a suburb of Seattle, for 13 years. During that time, Shirley was tirelessly devoted to local youth outreach. She ran day camps for young people, led Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, and won the Golden Acorn Award from the school district for her service.
Shirley was a brilliant seamstress. She belonged to Valley Assembly Quilters and made many quilts for charitable organizations as well as for family members. She belonged to the Opportunity Christian Fellowship, and through this organization made service trips to the Dominican Republic to construct churches and homes. Her love for people was contagious in her service work and through her many years counseling individuals and groups on nutrition and lifestyle. She worked for Weight Watchers for 40 years helping people improve their health and quality of life.
Shirley also worked for 40 years as bookkeeper for the family business, Faucets ‘n Stuff Plumbing. After she retired, she was employed on cruise ships going to Alaska, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal. Her cruise work entailed “destination lectures,” informing guests of the social and natural history of local areas. She and Dennis also spent many summers volunteering for Wilderness Volunteers, helping turtles in Hawaii, doing trail work in northern Utah, southeast Alaska, and Idaho, and serving as Wilderness hosts and trail maintenance crew in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness of Idaho and Montana.
Some of Shirley’s favorite places on earth are the rivers of the American West: the St. Joe, the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene, and the Selway.
She had four beautiful children: Debbie Jean Lee, of Everson, Wash., and Moscow; Richard Dennis Wagoner, of Spokane; Michael Joseph George Wagoner, of Spokane; and Robert Casey Wagoner, of Spokane.
She’s survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
“I see the mountains, and I must go,” she said one day recently, paraphrasing John Muir.
This life summary was written by Shirley Wagoner on March 7, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Opportunity Christian Fellowship, 1313 South Pines Road, Spokane Valley. A reception to follow.
Should you feel so inclined, and in lieu of flowers, please donate to Valley Assembly Quilters or Opportunity Christian Fellowship.