Shirley Case Wagoner died Thursday, March 23, 2023, of advanced ovarian cancer, which she fought valiantly for over five years.

She was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Hamilton, Mont., to George W. Case and Esther Squires Case. When she was born, Shirley, the last of three children, joined the family of Barbara Beth (Craner) Case, and Richard “Dick” Case. The day Shirley was born, her cousin came home from school and was asked, “Guess what you got today?” The cousin said, “I got an A in arithmetic.”

Shortly after Shirley was born, the Case family moved from Hamilton to St. Regis, Montana, and then to Avery, Idaho, among some of the most breathtaking backcountry in the western United States. Shirley’s four-year-old memory of Avery was watching the soldiers from World War II come through on the troop train. She never forgot how her brother Dick would run to the café and buy the soldiers coffee, cigarettes, and sandwiches. The Case family soon settled in St. Maries. Shirley always said, “It was a wonderful place to grow up.” She played trumpet in the band and during summer camps, she played the bugle — “Reveille” in the mornings and “Taps” in the evenings.