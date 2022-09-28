Beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend Shirley D. Heustis passed away quietly Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with family by her side.
Shirley was born April 8, 1940, in Princeton, to William and Zula Maybeary. Shirley spent most of her childhood in Nampa and Deary. She was attending Deary schools when she met Vernon E. Heustis on Spud Hill. They were married Nov. 5, 1956. Soon after, they moved to Troy, where she and Vernon raised their four children. She was always taking her children out to explore the woods, or taking them to a favorite swimming hole. She often set up treasure hunts for their childrens’ birthdays, and family camping. In addition to outdoor activities, Shirley was a wonderful seamstress, cook and baker. Every year, she canned the season’s bounty for her family. But it was her Christmas candy that was everyone’s favorite.
A very proud moment for Shirley was when she went back to school and completed her GED. As her children got a little older, she began working at First Bank of Troy in the evenings. After her children finished school, Shirley and Vernon moved to Clarkston, where she worked at various nursing homes or in-home health care.
Shirley loved being outdoors working in her beautiful flower gardens. After retirement, she enjoyed trips with Vernon to the casino where they often connected with friends. Shirley also loved spending time with her grandchildren; she was especially excited to spend time with her great-grandson Oliver.
Shirley was preceded in death most recently by her husband of 65 years, Vernon; as well as her parents, William and Zula Maybeary; brothers Winford and Gordon; and sisters Jeanne, Lila, Sheila and Velma.
Shirley is survived by her children Maria and Chip Geffre, of Asotin, Dale and Anna Heustis, of Broken Bow, Okla., Angela and Arnold Caines, of Clarkston, and Joanna and Steven Henry, of Walla Walla; as well as nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
The family will be remembering both Shirley and Vernon (Mom and Dad) at a dual send-off celebration and covered-dish dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Deary Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.