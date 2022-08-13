Shirley Elaine Johnson

Elaine Johnson (Shirley Elaine Piper Johnson) passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the age of 97. She died peacefully, with her family at her bedside. She was born in Pendleton, Ore., on March 18, 1925, and raised on a farm with her brother and sister.
Elaine and her husband moved to Pullman in 1959, where Joe worked for Washington State University. All four of their children are Pullman High School graduates.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents, William and Violet Piper; her sister, Wanda Majnarich; and her great-grandson, Zachary. She is survived by her brother, William Piper II, and his wife, Karlene; and her children Wanda Jo Johnson, Bruce Johnson and his wife Louise, Sharon Johnson and husband Bruce, and Paula Halama. She is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a brief graveside internment at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 325 S. First Ave., Walla Walla.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Elaine’s honor to the Heifer Foundation, fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/4045202.