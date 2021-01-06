Shirley J. Brautigam passed Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. She was born to Dorothy Reynolds Booket and John Booket on June 20, 1926, in Keyport, N.J. She married Ernest Brautigam in 1943 and they divorced in 1958. She raised three daughters, Catherine, Dori and Sharon in Red Bank, N.J. She lived with her mother until her mother’s death in 1997. After her mother’s death she moved to several senior living apartments in New Jersey with the help of her daughters in New Jersey. In 2006, she moved to Pullman so that her daughter Dori and her family in Pullman could assist her. Eventually she moved into the Courtyard in Colfax. There she was an avid reader and loved adult coloring books.
She is survived by her three daughters, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Her ashes will be sent to her daughter Sharon in N.J. to rest with her parents and siblings at Green Grove Cemetery in Keyport, N.J.
