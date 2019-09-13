Shirley Jean Pyle, 84, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Shirley was born June 24, 1935, in Spokane to Arthur and Elsie (Adams) Murphy. She grew up in Spokane, moving to Pullman during her senior year of high school. Shirley graduated from Pullman High in 1953.
She went to work at the Old National Bank (now US Bank) in Pullman, where she met Roy Oren “RO” Pyle, and they were married Feb. 14, 1958, in Pullman. She continued her career in banking and following a 37 year career in customer service she retired.
Shirley enjoyed golfing, crocheting, knitting, working jigsaw puzzles and visiting with friends and family. She loved to travel and was a Cougar fan through and through. Shirley had a strong faith in Jesus on a very personal level. She was a member of Tops for 28 years.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon (Ben) Heffelfinger; her brother, Kenneth Murphy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, RO Pyle, this past March, her parents, and five brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.