Shirley Lorina Adams, 84, of Pullman, went into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Moscow, at her daughter’s home.
Shirley was born July 4, 1936, in the hills of Arkansas to Raymond and Agnes Carter. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Sunnyside, Wash. She later relocated to the Seattle/Stanwood area with her six children. After her children were grown, she met and married Dennis Adams. They later made their home in Pullman, where they were very active in the lives of their grandchildren. After Dennis passed, Shirley began attending Pullman Foursquare Church where she met some wonderful friends. She later attended Living Faith Fellowship Church and was active in ladies Bible studies. Shirley loved the Lord with all of her heart. Her faithful prayers for her children and grandchildren will continue to be felt for generations to come.
She is survived by her children, Beth (Rob) Houston, Debi (Bill) McCleary, Sue Harmon, Ken (Rosa) Ross and Jim Earl; her brothers, Danny (Pamela) and Lloyd (Karen); grandchildren Chad, Jared, Brooklyn, Christopher, Desiree, Shilo, Rebecca, Rachel, Kenny, Robby, PJ, Sierra, Kyndra and Camden; and 20 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; a son, Stan; and grandsons Sean, AJ and Tommy.
A celebration of life will be held at Living Faith Fellowship at 11 a.m. Thursday followed by a graveside farewell where Shirley will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery. Easy Does It for 50 years. “Well done my good and faithful servant.” Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.