Shirley Lynn Shutt, 75, of Moscow, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Shirley was born in the summer of 1945, the second youngest child of Bertha and Earl Stanford. She attended Deer Park High School in Deer Park, Wash. She worked at Hastings and Software Spectrum and even did some long-haul trucking. She loved reading and picking berries.
She is preceded by four husbands, five siblings and her daughter, Teresa Locher. She is survived by her two sisters, Nadine Schneider and Twila Milkovic; two daughters, Angie Webb and Nickie Frees; her son, Michael Sheetz; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held in late spring/early summer. Contact (509) 608-1961 for details.