Stan Bischoff, 78, a resident of Palouse, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his home in Palouse.
Stan was born Nov. 15, 1943, at Spokane to Ed and Lydia (Eckhardt) Bischoff. Stan was raised in Harrington, Wash., and attended the Harrington schools, graduating from Harrington High in 1963. Stan attended Eastern Washington University, where he graduated in 1967, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in education.
Stan moved to Palouse in 1967 and started his teaching career teaching middle school and high school science for the Garfield-Palouse School District and retired in 1999 after 32 years of service.
Stan married Linda Noble on June 15, 1974, at Palouse and the couple made their home in Palouse. Stan enjoyed fishing, hiking, the Washington State University Cougars and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Stan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, at their family home in Palouse; daughter Cathy Lentz (Brian), of Palouse; son Brad Bischoff (Carla), of Spokane; and one brother, Don Bischoff, of Spokane. Stan is also survived by five grandchildren, Kendra and Morgan Lentz, and Mason, Griffin, and Peyton Bischoff. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne.
At his request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date this spring.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.