Stan Stockwell, of Moscow, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Bishop Place in Pullman.
He was 90.
He was born April 25, 1929, to Carlton and Vera Stockwell, of Potlatch. Stan attended school in Moscow all 12 years, graduating from Moscow High School in 1948.
He worked for Nash Motors Co. in Moscow until joining the U.S. Army, where he served from 1950 to 1952. He returned to Moscow, where he worked as the parts manager at McRae’s Motors from 1952 to 1957.
From 1960 through 1977, he was employed by Tri-State Distributors in Moscow, working his way from a shoe salesman to the store manager. For the remainder of his working career, he was employed by the University of Idaho, retiring in 1991.
Stan married the love of his life, Jean Sterner, of Moscow, in 1954. They had four children and lived their entire married life in Moscow.
Stan enjoyed woodworking and also spent countless hours on their small farm where, together with his wife, they commercially raised annual flowers, lavender, garlic and a various collection of perennial flowers.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Stockwell, at Bishop Place in Pullman, along with children Nancy Richardson (Greg), of Quincy, Wash., Mark Stockwell, of Moscow, Deb Allen (Jim), of Lewiston, and Marie Warner (Kurt), of Redding, Calif. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Stan was preceded in death by his father, parents and brother, Max Stockwell.
Stan’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
The family requests that memorials be made to Kindred Hospice, 1610 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite No. 610, Pullman, WA 99163.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.