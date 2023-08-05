Stanley Ernest Russell of Shelton, Wash., passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Born Nov. 4, 1950, in Colfax, Stan grew up with a quintessential small-town childhood that he often reminisced about fondly. He was the youngest of four children to George and Eva Mae (Geier) Russell. After graduating from Colfax High School, Stan studied art at Spokane Falls Community College. He soon met his lifetime love, Beverly Pearson, and they were married in April of 1972. Their only child, Jerry, followed soon after.
Spending most of his career in newspaper ad sales, Stan and his family lived in Clarkston while he worked at the Lewiston Tribune and later moved to Walla Walla where he worked for the Union-Bulletin and other various sales positions. After retiring several years ago, Stan and Bev moved to Shelton to be closer to Jerry and his family in Western Washington. We’ll always be grateful for the extra time we got to spend together these last few years.
Stan had a wide variety of pastimes throughout his life, many of them centering around creative interests and the outdoors. He was a talented artist who was skilled at painting and even taught himself how to design and construct buildings inside of bottles. He had a passion for researching antique collectibles, particularly those that reminded him of his youth. Model trains were a hobby that he returned to at multiple times during his life, constructing several elaborate layouts. Stan and Bev were avid campers for many years, spending summers picking huckleberries and relaxing in the Blue Mountains of Northeast Oregon.
Always determined once he put his mind to something, Stan once spent a summer digging a full-size below-ground swimming pool in the yard of the family home. The project was mostly done by himself with only a shovel. Bev and Jerry were convinced to join in the project once Stan started finding antique apothecary bottles as he dug. Years later, he claimed that he had purchased the bottles at a local antique store and then buried them himself, in the hopes of getting some help with the digging.
Stan was always ready with a joke or a funny story. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, reveling in the embarrassment it might cause the more introverted members of his family. The world will be a much quieter place without him in it. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly, of Shelton, and their son Jerry of Seattle, along with Jerry’s wife Megan, grandsons Elliott and Owen, his sister Sandra Jackson of Genesee, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his favorite grand-dog Clementine. Per Stan’s wishes, there will be no service.