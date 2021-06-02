Stephen Merle Casper, of Moscow, died peacefully at his home Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by his wife of 40 years, Marjorie Jean, and his two children, Mick Morrison and Addie Savanna Casper. He was 63.
Steve spent many years as a stay-at-home dad, always being there for his children. He worked for Eco-Analysts in Moscow for the last seven years. Steve loved fixing things around the house and was an avid music lover and collector of eclectic items such as albums, posters and elephants.
In addition to Marjorie, Mick and Addie, Steve is survived by his mother, Barbara Jean Casper, and his brother, Michael William Casper, both of Walla Walla.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.