Loving grandson, son, husband, father and grandpa, Bob left us Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital near his home in Federal Way, Wash.
Born in Omaha, Neb., Sept. 5, 1927, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruby Mae Eddleman, of Aubrey, Ark.; parents Sterling Stanton Sears and Barbara Christie; his grandparents, Henry and Jemima Christie, who raised him in Troy; numerous aunts and uncles; sons Douglas Keith Sears (Adeline), of Edmonds, Wash.; Craig Steven Sears, of Des Moines, Wash.; daughter Lisa Marie Librizzi, of South Seattle; and grandchildren Justin Douglas Iverson, Alexa Marie Sears-Osburn, Christopher Steven Sears and Douglas Keola Sears Jr.
Bob’s parents, Sterling Stanton Sears and Barbara Christie, met while father Sterling was a high school teacher in Troy and mother Barbara a graduate of that school. Sadly, Barbara passed during childbirth in Omaha, and Bob’s aunt, Connie, subsequently brought him by railroad to Troy, where he lived out his childhood with his grandparents, Henry and Jemima Christie (though Henry would pass when Bob was just 4 years old).
Bob was known to have various jobs in addition to attending school, including operating a planter and harvester in the wheat fields and working at the local Conoco Gas station. It was at age 12 at the gas station while Bob was listening to a Joe Lewis boxing match with a friend that Bob’s father, Sterling, and new wife, Betsy, along with their two young children, Stanley and Sharon, drove to the gas station to invite Bob to join their family, as father Sterling and family were en route to his new educational post in the Alaska Territory. Deciding to stay with his beloved grandmother, Jemima, rather than relocate, Bob attended Troy High School and lettered in football.
An early graduate because of his enlistment in the Navy during World War II, with his wartime discharge in 1945, Bob went on to Spokane to study at Kinman Business School while living with his uncle, Alfred, and aunt, Julia, and continued to serve in the Naval Reserve.
After two years of study, Bob then joined the civil service in Anchorage, where he reconnected with his father, Sterling (and Betsy, Stanley and Sharon). Sterling’s wife, Betsy’s, younger sister, Eveline, who also worked in the civil service, introduced Bob to his future wife, Ruby, who also worked in the civil service, and they dated for several years. Over the years as the two moved to job assignments in other states, they stayed in touch and eventually reconnected in Long Beach, where Ruby relocated and where she would help Bob with his paperwork to apply for a job at Stanford Oil in Saudi Arabia, where he worked for a couple of years and enjoyed touring around the Middle East and Europe. Upon return from his foreign assignment, Bob and Ruby married in late August 1954 in Las Vegas.
Bob and Ruby then settled in Seattle, with Bob starting a new job with the Boeing airplane company. Together they would raise their family of three children in West Seattle, with Bob retiring from Boeing more than four decades later and resettling in their new home in Federal Way.
Bob is remembered for his positive attitude, great sense of humor and unconditional, long-serving dedication and support of his family. He enjoyed tinkering around the house, engaging in a never-ending list of home improvement projects and, when time would allow, watching his favorite sports. While he will be missed greatly, we celebrate his life, his now-everlasting peace and will cherish his memory forever.
Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Evergreen Washelli Columbarium in Seattle. A celebration of his life will follow at Johnny’s at Fife in Fife, Wash. In lieu of flowers, the family requests condolences and remembrances to be addressed to the attention of Doug Sears, 9809 236th PL SW, Edmonds, WA 98020.