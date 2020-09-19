Steve Samuelson — loving husband, father, son, brother and colleague — died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after a short illness with his wife, Kelly, at his side. He was 66.
He faced his final days and a difficult diagnosis with the same positive attitude that endeared him to so many throughout his life. Amyloidosis, a disease that causes protein to build up in vital organs, eventually halted his heart, but it couldn’t change his sunny outlook.
That upbeat disposition, his kindness and sensitivity to everyone around him, and a remarkable intellect helped him excel at almost everything he tried, from music and high school basketball to a career in banking and, his proudest achievement of all, as a loving, late-in-life husband and father.
Steven Boyd Samuelson was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Seneca, Kan., to Lois Elaine Boyd Samuelson and Everett Vernon Samuelson. The family lived in Topeka, Kan., and Arlington, Va., before moving to Moscow, where his father was dean of education at the University of Idaho.
Steve joined Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, and played football and basketball at Moscow High School, where he was senior class president before graduating in 1972. He was a 6-foot-2 forward on a legendary Moscow Bears team that in 1972 won Idaho Class 5A state boys’ basketball championship and in 2007 was inducted into the North Idaho Sports Hall of Fame. Like Steve, those Bears were a positive, determined bunch.
He attended the University of Idaho, where he joined the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and remained close to his Fiji brothers and chapter throughout his life. His talent and ear for music made him a popular attraction at the Chapter House, where he entertained his brothers for hours by playing the piano. Steve’s musical talent, ignited by his grandmother at an early age, extended to several other instruments, including cornet, tuba and guitar, which he played by ear. He graduated in 1976 with a degree in business and earned his MBA at Washington State University in 1982.
Early in his career, he worked in the Middle East, and traveling remained a passion throughout his life. He moved to Southern California in 1984 while working for real estate developer Morrison Knudsen. He built a successful career in banking and finance, primarily in commercial real estate, becoming portfolio manager in commercial real estate lending at Bank of the West in Newport Beach, Calif.
His career led him to the love of his life, Kelly Bigger, in 2004. Kelly was controller at Maguire Properties in Los Angeles, and Steve conferred with her on cash-management issues. After a client lunch or two, he noticed her passion for tennis and lined up tickets and airfare for them to attend the first of several Bank of the West Classic women’s tennis tournaments in Palo Alto, Calif. They developed a friendship through, among other things, their love of sports. It took awhile, but they began dating. Steve arranged for her to toss the coin before a tournament semifinal featuring Serena Williams, and it was love. Kelly still has a framed photo of her with Serena to commemorate it.
They were married Nov. 13, 2008, a hectic year that included their engagement and buying a house in Anaheim, Calif. Emma Elizabeth was born the following year and William Douglas four years later.
Though Steve became a father later in life, he was a natural. His grueling 90-minute commutes didn’t stop this doting dad from attending the kids’ many scouting functions, karate lessons, recitals and school concerts. One highlight was Emma and Steve at an elementary school concert, performing a duet of “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.” Emma played the clarinet and Dad happily accompanied her on the cornet. As a former Eagle Scout, Steve was proud when Will joined Cub Scouts and advanced to Tiger Scout.
Steve was a news and sports junky who watched cable news daily, read the Orange County Register and National Geographic cover to cover, and devoured books, from biographies to historical fiction. Yet his favorite book was reserved for bedtime reading with his kids. He had his father’s first edition of “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” re-bound, and it became a family favorite.
The family’s travels took them to Hawaii, Mexico and a magical December 2016 trip to New York City, where Steve and Kelly stayed at the historic Waldorf Astoria Hotel.
Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; children Emma, 11, and Will, 7; sister Christine Annette Samuelson (Slusarenko), of Portland, Ore.; niece Ann Slusarenko, of Portland; and nephew Alan Slusarenko (wife Dana and great-nephews Max and Cole), of Houston.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach. A second memorial in Moscow is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Best Western University Inn. Seating is limited, so times will be assigned for attendees. Those interested should email appearances@moscow.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Steve’s name to the Phi Gamma Delta Endowment through the University of Idaho (designation code EE215) at www.givecampus.com/campaigns/3269/donations/new.