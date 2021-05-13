Steven David “Steve” Alred, 68, of Palouse, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home.
Steve was born in Tacoma on July 15, 1952, to Ray and Arlene (Otto) Alred. Following high school, Steve served in the U.S. Army. He was proud to serve his country during the Vietnam War after being drafted. He was honorably discharged in 1972, and was deeply touched to receive a Quilt of Valor in 2019. He married Cindy Crosgrove on Sept. 25, 1975, in Tacoma.
Steve was a member of the Tacoma Kings Men Car Club and enjoyed participating with the club in the yearly Good Guys Car Show at Puyallup. Steve would and could talk cars all day long with anyone who would listen. He spent his career in the trucking industry and retired after 37 years. Most were spent driving semi, racking up over 2 million miles and earning several safe driving awards. After moving to Palouse in 2012, Steve became a member of the Palouse Lions Club, Palouse Chamber of Commerce and served on the Palouse City Council.
His life was filled with family and autos. He raced a 1977 Pinto in the Outlaw Compacts class at Spanaway Speedway from 1993-98. From 2001-04, he raced a 1938 Buick in the Vintage Modified class. Steve could also be found in his shop working on his 1930 Chevy Coach and taking it to car shows with his son Nick. Steve and Nick spent numerous hours tweaking the car and getting it just right. That was a special time for Steve. He enjoyed the many hunting trips that he and his son Darren participated in. Time spent around a campfire telling stories was one of Steve’s favorite pastimes. His family was important and the many memories made will be forever treasured. Steve’s dog, Lola, will miss their walks and snuggles.
Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy; two sons, Nick (Raylene), of Graham, Wash., and Darren (Ashley), of Colton; his grandchildren, Alexis and Ava Alred, Sierra (Ray) Chavez and Helena, Jake, Alina Schleining; and his siblings, Roseanna (David) Lipska, Kathy Warren and Laurel (Rory) Turner; and his special childhood friend, Dave Welch, who is more a brother and one of the family; and his many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.