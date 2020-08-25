Steven Montgomery

Steve Montgomery was born Oct. 28, 1952, at Moscow to Howard and Mayme Montgomery, of Potlatch.
He attended Potlatch schools from first through 12th grade. He graduated in his senior year of 1971.
After graduation, he started working at Potlatch Forest Inc. until the closure of the mill at Potlatch. At that time, he moved to Coos Bay, Ore., where he worked in a fish processing plant. Upon returning to Idaho in 1987, he went to work for Shearer Lumber in Elk City. He retired from Idaho Forest Group in Grangeville in 2011.
After retirement, he returned to Potlatch where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and, most of all, his family.
He is survived by his brothers, Ernie (Nancy) Montgomery, Paul (Jeanette) Montgomery, John Montgomery and Darrel Johnson, of Minnesota. He had many nieces and nephews, also many great-nieces and great-nephews, who were all very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Montgomery, father Howard Montgomery and mother Mayme Montgomery.
Steve had a kind and loving heart, and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. Any memorial donation may be made to the Potlatch Ambulance.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mariah Atkinson residence, 1025 Vale Road, Harvard, Idaho.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.