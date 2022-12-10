Susan L. Swan, 79, of Pullman, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the home of a family friend in Pullman.
Born May 31, 1943, in Everett, Wash., Susan L. Swan entered the world during wartime. She barely knew her father, pilot Joseph Franklin, before his plane was shot down over the Pacific just weeks before peace was declared. Her mother, Doris Berry, later married Harold Berry, who adopted Susan and her little brother, Michael. Her favorite childhood memories included their dog, Tekai, the family cabin on Cameno Island, playing baseball, being a Campfire Girl, time with her grandparents and extended family, and long, sunny hours at the seaside.
Her intelligence and free-spiritedness led her to the University of Washington, where she met and later married Victor Swan. Post-graduation, they moved to Bellingham to continue their educations at Western Washington University. Having achieved their master’s degrees, they moved to Pullman to complete their Ph.D.s. Both worked for Washington State University in various capacities until their retirement. They remained married for more than two decades, had one daughter, and traveled extensively together, visiting Alaska, Hawaii, England, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand. Susan was dedicated to her work and family, learned several languages, co-wrote a textbook in Spanish, was an avid reader, talented watercolorist and inspired educator.
By far, her greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was as a professor of world civilization at WSU (an art, music and social studies course), and the opportunity to encourage a generation of young people to appreciate the cultural gifts of a global community. Additionally, Susan volunteered at WSU’s Multicultural Center and played an active role in the History Department. She believed that education is essential to developing a strong, respectful, inclusive and kind society, and she was committed to fostering access and success for the underprivileged.
Susan touched many different lives in an array of ways; but to me, she was “Mom”: a beautiful, sensitive, complex, creative, generous, wistful, clever and occasionally puckish spirit. She was the woman who climbed onto the garage roof with me one summer carrying a picnic lunch for two, read Judy Blume out loud to me, painted black cats on my ceiling, rocked ABBA on vinyl, left notes from Santa in scrawling script, enjoyed a good boutique chocolate, loved a mystery with a surprise twist, laughed too loudly in movie theaters, and was pretty enough to be mistaken for a starlet in her day. More than anything, she was the woman whose first words to me were “I love you,” and whose last words to me were the same. There is no greater gift a child can receive; if you are a parent, remember to give those words often and without hesitation.
She is survived by her daughter, Kerrigan A. Swan, son-in-law, Richard Garcia, brother, Michael Berry, nieces, Nicole and Michelle, and many extended family and friends, including special friend, Michael R. Banks, and wife, Silvia Salmeron.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker, Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Instead of flowers, we kindly encourage donations to the Whitman County Human Society in honor of Susan’s love for animals and commitment to animal welfare. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.