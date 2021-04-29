Susan Lynn Westacott, 56, formerly of Potlatch, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, from ovarian cancer at the Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene.
Susan was born Dec. 11, 1964, at Colfax to Jim and Willa (Dial) Westacott. She was raised on the family farm and attended Potlatch High School, graduating in 1983. She attended Lewis-Clark State College, earning certificates in word processing and accounting.
Susan worked briefly at Michaels, Rite Aid and Marketime Drug. She also volunteered at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and the Disability Action Center.
Susan had a love for kittens and cats and owned several during her lifetime. She enjoyed crossword and electronic puzzles, trinkets, walking, riding her bike and music. She enjoyed watching her nieces and nephews when they were little and baking cookies with them when they were old enough to help.
Susan is survived by three brothers, Ron (Karen) Westacott, of Moscow, John (Carol) Westacott, of Idaho Falls, and Tom (Kathy) Westacott, of Potlatch; and one sister, Patty (Frank) Lange, of Garfield. She is survived by four nieces, six nephews and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Willa (Dial) Westacott and James Westacott; and grandparents Jesse “Ross” Dial and Grace (Burnett) Dial, and Roscoe Westacott and Edna (Horton) Westacott.
A private family graveside service will be held this week.
Memorials may be given to the Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller House, 2290 West Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815, or the Humane Society of the Palouse, P.O. Box 8847, Moscow, ID 83843.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.