Susan Margaret Curtis died Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Moscow.
Susan Margaret Curtis was born May 17, 1950, to Harry R. And Della Mae Robertson Ward in Oroville, Calif.
Susan was the oldest of three daughters. The family lived many places in the northwest and Canada. Susan graduated from Orofino High School in May 1968. She continued her education at Walla Walla Community College, graduating in 1982 with her nursing degree. She worked in long-term care in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Las Vegas and Arizona areas.
Susan was an avid pool player. She played league in Asotin and even went to play in Twin Falls. She loved playing bingo and even celebrated her granddaughter Alyssa’s fifth birthday at a bingo hall. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved her great-grandsons “the littles.”
Susan had two sons, Robert and Mark Ward with George Albert. Susan married Marvin J. Joye and had her daughter, Sallie, in August 1973. This marriage also gave her a bonus daughter, Leigh Ann. Susan then married Larry White Eagle and had her son Bryan in July, 1977.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Della Ward, and her sister, Linda Darlene Ward. She is survived by her sisters, Lani Lynn West, of Diamond Springs, Calif., and Bobbie Jo (Lee) Norton, of Cottontown, Tenn.; her daughters Sallie Joye, of Moscow, and Leigh Ann (Thom) Pudmaroff, of Pacific Beach, Wash.; and son, Bryan White Eagle, of Everett, Wash. She also leaves six grandchildren Alyssa (Steven) Holt, of Lewiston, Alice (Marcus) Johnstone, of Olympia, Jordan (Reece) White Eagle ,of Lynnwood, Wash., Tarriq Wells, of Lapwai, Javien Hardin, of Culdesac, and Denali Umphenour, of Moscow. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family had a private viewing Tuesday, June 13, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. Susan will later be reunited with her parents in Oroville.
