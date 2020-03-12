Susan Wallen (Joy Fairbanks), 76, passed away peacefully in Salem, Ore., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Susan was born April 7, 1943, in Ontario, Ore., to Sterling Voy Fairbanks and Anna Hansen Fairbanks. She spent most of her childhood in Moses Lake, Wash., and Paradise, Calif. She had four children with her former husband, Martin Diestler of Preston, Lancashire, England. Susan was later married (and subsequently divorced) to Marvin Wallen of Moscow.
She lived and worked in the Pullman area for 30 years; relocated to Salem, after retiring from Washington State University, where she had long worked in administration in the Office of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. She was an avid gardener and loved her family.
Susan is survived by her children, Christopher, Kathryn, Heidi and Mark; as well as five grand-children, Brock, Emberly, Ethan, Tilly and Morgan; and one great-grandchild, Eiva. She is also survived by her siblings, Doug, Ted, Marie, George and Robert. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman.