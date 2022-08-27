Longtime Pullman resident Sylvia Ruth Bushaw passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at the age of 96. She died peacefully in her home in Portland, Ore., surrounded by family.
Sylvia was born Sept. 3, 1925, to George Dewey Lybecker and Nell Hamilton Lybecker. She was born in Raymond, Wash., where she lived through the end of high school. She attended Washington State College and received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
She met Donald Wayne Bushaw in college and they were married in 1946. Sylvia and Don called Pullman home until they relocated to Portland in 2010. Don passed away in 2012.
Sylvia and Don had five children: Gord, Bruce, Margaret, Tom and Amy. They had six grandchildren, Andy, Brice, Jessica, Michelle, Neal and Robert, and four great-grandchildren, Abigail, Adam, Jocelyn and Nattie.
Aside from raising a large and happy family, Sylvia volunteered extensively. Among other organizations, she was active in the YWCA, ACLU, Democratic Party, League of Women Voters and the Methodist Church. She and Don traveled the world, and lived for extended periods in Princeton, N.J.; Baltimore; Kraków, Poland; and Schlarigna, Switzerland. Sylvia was a devoted fan of the Seattle Mariners, and enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, camping, reading, playing cards, solving crossword puzzles and watching movies. She will live on in the memories of her family and many friends.