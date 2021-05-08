Theodore “Ted” Bailey passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
He was born June 13, 1933, in Colton, the youngest of four. He attended elementary school in Colton, but then went on to graduate early from Pullman High School and entered the Navy with nine fellow classmates. He was only 17 years old. These men became lifelong friends.
After serving in the Navy, he was honorably discharged and returned to the Pullman area where he worked as a mechanic. While working at Pullman Tractor, he married Norma Druffel in Colton on April 14, 1956. He then went to work driving truck for Inland Motor Freight. They had a daughter, Christie, and a son, Doug, while living in Pullman. Ted and Norma bought a milk route in 1959 and moved to Moscow. Their third child, Greg, was born soon after. The milk route grew to a dairy distribution business that covered northern Idaho and eastern Washington before selling to Darigold in 1991.
Ted was very involved in Jaycees, a service organization that was very popular at the time. Ted served as a president of the group for a term and was named to the list of Outstanding Young Men of America. Ted was a member of the Moscow Lions, Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, Elks, St. Mary’s Church and his beloved Executive Club.
Ted enjoyed rooting for his favorite sports teams, the Moscow Bears and the Idaho Vandals. He served as Bear Booster president while his sons participated in sports there. Ted and Norma followed the Vandals around the country after they retired. They also enjoyed many trips with friends in their RV, snowbirding in Arizona, and family time at the cabin on Coeur d’Alene Lake.
Ted cherished his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma; daughter Christie Lyon (Dan); son Greg (Cathryn); five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Jean Aycock and Lois Henderson. He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Tessie Bailey; his son, Doug; and a sister, Lois McClure.
A graveside-only service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Moscow Cemetery.
The family is very appreciative of the wonderful care Ted received at Good Samaritan the last three years.
Instead of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in Ted’s name to St. Mary’s School, Moscow Bear Boosters, or Good Samaritan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.