Teddi L. Brown passed away at her home in Garfield on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the age of 65.
Teddi was born Oct. 4, 1954, to Doris and the late Don Divine, of Garfield. She was the youngest of three children. Teddi attended school in Garfield and would later become employed with the Garfield School District for 20-plus years. She was also employed with J.E. Love Co. and had an in-home day care for many years before finally settling in at the Garfield School as a cook/custodian.
Teddi married the late Keith Brown in 1974 and remained at their home until her passing.
Teddi was active in her daughters’ many school activities while they were growing up. Eventually, she would become active in following her grandchildren’s many activities as well. Teddi enjoyed working in her yard, earning yard of the month, and painting ceramic and wooden yard ornaments. She and Keith enjoyed countless early mornings during hunting season, always taking a bag of Mounds and Almond Joy with them.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Heather (Geoff) DeVore, of Coeur d’Alene, and Nikkie (Jarrod) Pfaff, of Garfield. Teddi also leaves behind four grandchildren, Tyler Delaney and Olivia DeVore, of Coeur d’Alene, and Bryce and Lincoln Pfaff, of Garfield. She is also survived by her mother, Doris Divine, of Garfield, her sister, Bev Divine, and niece Tawni (Mitch) Huffman, of Palouse.
There will be a private family service at a later date.