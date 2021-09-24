Teddy Lynn Norton, 74, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center.
Ted was born June 1, 1947, in St. Maries to Roscoe and Wilma Norton. Ted attended St. Maries High School until his sophomore year, when he left school. on June 28, 1969, Ted and Bessie Hendrix were married at First Methodist Church in Coeur d’Alene and had enjoyed their 54th anniversary in 2021.
Ted had many hobbies and some of his favorites were music, especially the guitar, fishing and riding the back roads with his family. Ted had an iconic sense of humor, which he will be remembered fondly for, as well as his penchant for sharing stories.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Wilma; his sisters, Kathy Bailey, Mona, Sandy Starcher and Martha Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Bessie; his sisters, Vinnie Jorgenson and Holly Fields; his son, Curtis Norton; daughters Tedi (Corey) Humphreys, Heidi Norton Starring and Teresa Norton; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.