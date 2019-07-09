Teddy “Ted” Leroy Bailey, of Deary, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Moscow. He was 73.
Ted was born Nov. 8, 1945, in Lewistown, Mont., to John and Nena Bailey. The family moved to Harvard, Idaho, when Ted was young and he grew up in Harvard and Clarkia. On Sept. 17, 1966, Ted married Donna Kennedy in Deary. They had two children, Teddy and Alvina. Ted worked at the Potlatch Mill until it closed, then continued to work in the logging industry, and did some construction for a time.
Ted enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, ATV riding and anything outdoors. Never one to shy away from a game, you could often find him at the casino, playing monopoly or cribbage.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, in 2004; his parents, John and Nena; his brother, James Bailey; his sister, Janice Burnham; his niece, Vicki Burnham, and his nephew, Robin Burnham.
He is survived by his children, Teddy (Heather) Bailey and Alvina (Evan) Roberts; his brother, John (Judy) Bailey; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Ted will be at 1 p.m. July 18 at the Deary Community Church with James Stoner as the speaker and a lunch following at the Deary Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Ted be sent to the Deary Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.