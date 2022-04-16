Teresa “Terri” Katherine Bryan was born to Osbourne and Inez Myers on May 28, 1948, in Portland, Ore., during the disastrous Vanport flood. Raised in Portland with her brothers and sisters, she was the youngest of eight children. Always challenging the prevailing attitudes of race and women, she was not afraid to speak her mind and break the rules. Growing up, she could be found catching crawdads in the creeks and skipping school to dance the twist and mashed potato in the local clubs as Motown made its way into Southwest Portland.
In 1968, Terri gave birth to her first son, Kevin Keenan, who was raised in a loving home by Ron and Judy Keenan. Fifty-three years later, Terri joyfully reunited with her son, Kevin, his wife Michelle, and his three daughters, Shania, Kendra and Asiah.
Terri shared 10 years of marriage with Gary Bryan, raising two girls, Lisa and Cassie Bryan, after relocating to Pullman in the fall of 1969.
Terri was employed as an animal control officer before becoming a dispatcher for the Pullman Police Department. After 33 years of providing exemplary service and being recognized as dispatcher of the year for the state of Washington, she retired and continued to be a mother to many. She opened her generous heart and constancy of a home to more than 50 children during her 20 years as a foster parent. Many of these affectionate bonds continued and expanded for decades, including families Melissa and Jeremy Thompson; Danielle Odekirk; Tressa and Casey Stallhut; and Ajay Jensen. She was preceded in death by Louissa, who passed in 2005. Her unyielding devotion to others extended to her professional and personal friendships, where she would be found sharing laughter and tears over a cup of coffee or a meal in her spare time. Teri unwaveringly advocated for those within her community who voices could not be heard. Her love encompassed a great compassion for rescue animals, so her home was always full of all creatures big and small through the years.
In the fall of 2015, Terri started her fight against cancer. She enjoyed five healthy cancer-free years before embarking on her last fight with large B cell lymphoma.
On April 5, 2022, Terri passed away peacefully in her home of 37 years with the love, caretaking and comfort of her closest family and friends. She is survived by many who loved and admired her, including her siblings, children, nieces/nephews and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, father and two siblings. Terri was a beloved and courageous woman, too well loved to ever be forgotten.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Terri Bryan from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Everyone is welcome to this informal gathering to share stories and memories of my mom. Final arrangements are being handled by Hennessy Funeral Home. Please visit hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Terri’s online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family suggests memorials be made to Alternative to Violence of the Palouse at atvp.org or Pullman Child Welfare at pullmanchildwelfare.org.