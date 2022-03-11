Terrence Edward Snyder

Mr. Terrence Edward “Ed” Snyder, son of Richard L. Snyder and Patricia Eileen Daubner Snyder, was born Jan. 20, 1953, in Fallon, Nev. He attended public school and college in Moscow.
Ed loved reading Stephen King, drinking coffee, listening to classic rock, riding motorcycles, wearing his hair in a ponytail and watching The Big Bang Theory. He hated vegetables and bad drivers. He was a self-proclaimed master golfer. He was the hero to his three daughters, nephew and two nieces.
As a result of his infectious humor and generous personality, he was loved by many. He quietly departed this life Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center Main Hospital in Richland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Snyder, and mother, Patricia Eileen Daubner Snyder. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Pat Snyder memorial scholarship foundation at the University of Idaho in honor of Ed.
His beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children, Rayme Meyer (children Hunter, Alexus, Prestyn and Bentley), Jonna Meyer (husband Justice, and son Tristan), Destynee Snyder (children Zaria, Dominic and Ryker); brother, Steve Snyder, including family; and friends too numerous to list.