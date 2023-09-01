Surrounded by her loved ones, Terri Rene (Walters) Katus of Potlatch peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.

Terri was born on Oct. 6, 1961, in Moscow to Gene and Patti (Curtis) Walters. She was born with a strong sense of family, and she was always proud of her roots. She attended Potlatch schools and graduated in 1979. On June 28, 1980, she married her high school sweetheart, Ed Katus, in Potlatch. It was here they made their home and raised two children, daughter Nicole and son Jarod.

Throughout her life, Terri held several jobs that she was always proud of. These jobs included working at Nirk’s Archery, Peck’s service station, Appaloosa Horse Club, Karl Tyler, Moscow Family Medicine and Palouse Foot and Ankle where she retired in 2021. Upon retirement, she was able to fully focus her time on her mother, Patti Walters, who passed away in May 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you