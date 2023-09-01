Surrounded by her loved ones, Terri Rene (Walters) Katus of Potlatch peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
Terri was born on Oct. 6, 1961, in Moscow to Gene and Patti (Curtis) Walters. She was born with a strong sense of family, and she was always proud of her roots. She attended Potlatch schools and graduated in 1979. On June 28, 1980, she married her high school sweetheart, Ed Katus, in Potlatch. It was here they made their home and raised two children, daughter Nicole and son Jarod.
Throughout her life, Terri held several jobs that she was always proud of. These jobs included working at Nirk’s Archery, Peck’s service station, Appaloosa Horse Club, Karl Tyler, Moscow Family Medicine and Palouse Foot and Ankle where she retired in 2021. Upon retirement, she was able to fully focus her time on her mother, Patti Walters, who passed away in May 2021.
Terri also ran a daycare where many special bonds were formed. Many children that attended her daycare continued to look at her as a mother figure throughout their lives. These bonds extended outside of the daycare, as she also loved her children’s friends who would refer to her as “Ma” and even continuing to the next generation who would call her grandma.
Anyone who knew Terri knew she was always up for a good time. She loved going camping with friends and family and was always up for an adventure as long as her husband was by her side. She also enjoyed shopping and gardening. She often referred to gardening as her “dirt therapy.” Terri was proud of the terms she served on the Potlatch City Council, along with being one of the visionaries of tree planting and helping establish the flagpole at the Scenic Six Park. She also helped put together and enjoyed the lighted Christmas parade. But, out of all her hobbies, nothing meant more to her than her grandchildren.
Terri will be held in the hearts of her husband and best friend of 43 years, Ed Katus; daughter Nicole (Jeff) Drumm and granddaughters Brianna and Aubree; son Jarod (Lindsey) Katus, and grandsons Greyson, Liam and Easton; brother Craig Walters; and sister Kathi (Dean) Nygaard. She also leaves behind her loving dog Evie who was a great support to her during her battle.
Terri will join her parents, Gene and Patti, among other treasured grandparents and family, in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Freeze Cemetery near Potlatch. A gathering at the Scenic Six Depot in Potlatch will follow the graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be given to Potlatch Flag Fund, P.O. Box 624, Potlatch, ID 83855 or Potlatch Ambulance Fund at P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.