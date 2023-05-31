Terrence Michael Dahmen, 80, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, with family by his side after a long battle with mantle cell lymphoma. Terry was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Moscow to Helen (Tate) and Harold Dahmen.
A lifetime resident of Moscow, he went to St. Mary’s School, became an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Moscow High School, continuing on to the University of Idaho graduating with a business degree. He was a member and board member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and was accepted into the law school. However instead of pursuing law, he made the decision to join the Army National Guard of Idaho, then transferred to the Air National Guard of Oregon, Idaho and Washington (with a total of six honorable discharges). This subsequently redirected his career path to later join his dad running Dahmen Insurance as he learned the business as an insurance underwriter in Eugene, Boise and Seattle while in each National Guard service. During his time at Safeco Insurance in Seattle, he met Donna Reed and soon they married (divorced some 40 years later), moved back to Moscow joining his dad in the insurance agency, and started a family. Terry took over the business upon his dad’s retirement and ran it until he retired in 2007.
Full of ambition, Terry purchased land atop Paradise Ridge to build a house, which became full of lifelong projects. Never one to hire things done if he could do it, he was always outside tinkering on vehicles, engineering something to work on, repairing everything and anything, and playing on tractors. He could think of nowhere better than living in such a beautiful peaceful place with a view over the Palouse. He enjoyed having a huge garden, roaming the property, and camping and hunting in the area. As a spiritual and religious person, he prayed to the Lord each day, imparted work ethic in all he did, and lived an honest life with determination, grit and integrity. If you had a question or not, he sure knew how to tell you the right way of doing things as he was always trying to teach you something.