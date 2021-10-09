Terry Lee Blankenship, 73, of Albion, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home.
Terry was born July 20, 1948, in Chewelah, Wash., to Ivel and William Colonel Blankenship. He then was raised in Pullman by Robert and Ivel Ohnemus, and graduated from Pullman High in 1968. He then went to work for Washington State University in food services.
Terry was drafted in 1969 by the U.S. Army to fight in Vietnam. After returning from war in 1971, he met Betty and they were married June 8, 1974, in Pullman. They moved into the lifetime home in Albion where they raised their two boys and Terry continued to work for WSU in food services until he retired after 42 years of service with them in 2014.
Terry enjoyed camping, fishing, attending the Palouse Empire Fair, Web Slough jet boat races and any demo derby that came to town. He served for a while in the Army Reserve, and was a volunteer with the Albion Fire Department. He also loved spending time with family and friends.
Terry is survived by his wife, Betty Blankenship, son David (Shawna) Blankenship, of Pullman, son Patrick James Blankenship, of Albion, sister Debbie (Randy) Fockler, of Cheney, brother Jay Ohnemus, of Pullman, and brother Ken Ohnemous, of Yakima. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ivel Ohnemus, sister Patty Bogyo, brother Ray (Leona Trump) Lashbrook. Terry had two stepgrandchildren, Bri and Ty, of Pullman.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Pullman City Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. at Zeppoz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Terry’s name to the Palouse Empire Fair Foundation, P.O. Box 684, Colfax, WA 99111, as he always loved attending, watching and supporting all of the kids. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.