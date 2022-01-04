Terry R. Arndt, 81, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
Terry was born July 11, 1940, at Palouse, the eldest son of Ron and Carman (Christopherson) Arndt. Terry attended Palouse schools, graduating from Palouse High School in 1958. Terry attended Yakima Community College for a few years before returning to Palouse to join his father in business. He will be remembered for his masonry work on the beautiful homes and fireplaces he created for people in the area.
Terry married Pauline Styer on Aug. 8, 1970, at Palouse, where the couple made their home. Terry enjoyed reading books on U.S. history, nature and science, remodeling the family home, gardening, and Washington State University cougar football.
Terry is survived by six stepchildren, Cindy Pastore (Jerry), of Palouse, Ronda Kayser (Jerry), of Spokane, Sondra Fosness (Keith), of Issaquah, Wash., Tamera Beck (Bill), of Bellevue, Wash., Paul Styer, of Bellevue, Wash., Kathryn Earls, of Palouse; two sisters, Karene Kramer, of Clarkston, Roxanne Middleton, of North Port, Wash.; and one brother, Burnell Arndt (Teresa), of Palouse. Terry is also survived by eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, four nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, his parents, and stepson-in-law, Doug Earls.
At his request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at Kramercares.com.