Terry Ray Geltz, a lifelong resident of Genesee, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow after battling cancer.
Terry was born July 8, 1950, to Ronald (Stub) Geltz and Alda (Gerry) Appleford Geltz in Moscow. Terry attended school in Genesee and graduated from Genesee High School in 1969. After graduation, Terry attended Lewis-Clark State College, graduating in 1971 with a degree in automotive mechanics.
After graduation from college, Terry took over the Union 76 Service Station in Genesee from Howard and Betty Broemeling. He ran the service station for a few years and then went to work for Asgrow Seed in Genesee in 1973. He worked there until the closure of the Genesee plant in July 1994. He later went to work for Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative in Genesee, working in the seed plant until his retirement.
Terry married Karan Spence on Oct. 2, 1970. Together they had three daughters, Kim, Jody and Melissa. Their marriage later ended in divorce. In 2001, Terry and his longtime friend, Joann Klemm, became partners. They were together until the time of his passing.
Terry loved taking his girls camping and fishing in Elk River. He enjoyed planting a huge garden and sharing the produce with friends. Besides fishing, Terry liked to go deer hunting. He was proud of a deer he shot that scored high on the Boone and Crockett scale. Terry was a member of the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years. After he retired from the department, he became a fire commissioner and was still serving at the time of his death. His proudest moments serving as a commissioner were being a part of getting the new fire station built and the purchase of a water tender. He especially enjoyed being involved with the Genesee Fireman’s Crab Feed every year. Terry also enjoyed shooting trap with his Genesee friends, especially during Genesee Community Day.
Terry’s sons-in-law, Shane, Jay and Ryan, were very special to him and became the sons he never had. He often reached out to them when he needed help with things and knew that his daughters were very well taken care of. Terry has 10 grandchildren who were his pride and joy. He loved watching them play sports and rarely missed a game. His grandchildren will definitely miss seeing their Papa walk into the gym at least a half an hour before game time and trying to share his wisdom with them and their friends on his way out after the game. Terry also loved to tease his grandchildren and most of them were pretty darn good at giving it right back to him. He was very supportive of all that his grandchildren did and was very proud of all of them. He will be dearly missed by all his family.
Terry is survived by his partner of 21 years, Joann Klemm, and her family; his three daughters, Kim (Shane) Taylor, of Juliaetta; Jody (Jay) Meyer, of Genesee; and Melissa (Ryan) Herman, of Genesee; his 10 grandchildren: Carli (Jared) Boyle, of Kendrick, Cody Taylor, of Boise, Hailey and Hunter Taylor, of Juliaetta, Cameron and Kendra Meyer, of Genesee, and Makayla, Lindsey, Kendyl and Ashlyn Herman, of Genesee.
There will be a visitation from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A celebration of Terry’s life will take place at 1 p.m. July 16 at the Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Genesee Fire Department, P.O. Box 187, Genesee, ID 83832.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.