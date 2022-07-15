Terry Walser, 78, of Moscow, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home in Pullman.
Raised on the family farm near Potlatch, Terry attended Potlatch schools and graduated in 1962. He spent his career managing and developing Walser Ranch. As a lifelong farmer, he loved working with animals. He also spent his time collecting fast cars and playing racquetball. A true original, Terry took pleasure in doing things his way.
Terry is survived by his sisters, Jeanne Walser, of Spokane, and Linda Shepard, of Moscow; his nephews, Derek Shepard, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Bret (Rebecca) Shepard, of Havertown, Penn.; and his great-nephews, Weston Shepard and Boden Shepard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Potlatch Fire Department or the Potlatch Ambulance fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.