Terry William Nab, 76, of Lewiston, passed away at his home Monday, Oct. 13, 2022, of natural causes. Terry was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Saginaw, Mich., to Lucille Burke and William Nab. He attended Arthur Hill High School and graduated in 1965, He then continued his education at Michigan Tech and received his master’s degree in environmental engineering and civil engineering.
He was a self-employed civil engineer from 1982-91, he then was employed at Wyatt Jaykin Engineering from 1991-99. He then became the owner of Progressive Engineering from 1999-2017, when he became self-employed again as a consulting engineer from 2017-22 and was a retired civil engineer at the time of his passing.
Terry was married in 1970, to Pat McDonald and the marriage ended in divorce in 1991. He then married Susan Mader on Oct. 13, 2007, in Provo, Utah.
He enjoyed fly fishing and was a member of Kelly Creek Fly Casters, Atlantic Salmon Federation, Trout Unlimited and was an avid bamboo fly rod builder, reel machinist, expert fly caster, expert spey caster, expert fly-tier, world traveler, machinist metal worker, Porsche enthusiast, a street drags racer and a fly-fishing educator.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lucile (Burke) Nab and William Nab, and his son Gregory Nab. He is survived by his wife, Susan Nab, of Lewiston; his son Andrew (Anna) Nab, of Leadville, Colo.; a stepson, Michael Mader, of Lewiston; his stepdaughter, Katherine Mader, of Phoenix, Ariz.; his sister, Susan (Mark) Eckstorm, of Saginaw, Mich.; and his grandson, Emrick Nab, of Leadville, Colo.
There is a celebration of life that is being planned and will take place in the spring of 2023. The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Kelly Creek Fly Casters, P.O. Box 2131, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be made to vassar-rawls.com.