Thelma Marie Reisenauer passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 98 at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Thelma was a proud descendent of the first Irish immigrants to settle in Latah County (then Nez Perce County). Her great-grandfather, Tom Tierney, was the first settler in the county (1870) and her grandmother, Anna Tierney Healy, was the first child of European descent born in Latah County.
Thelma was born July 18, 1922, to Harding “Bud” and Agnes Healy Jones. She grew up with her sisters, Eva and Mary, on the family homestead near Genesee. She graduated from Genesee High School in 1940. As a high school student, she was active in the 4-H Club and was awarded a trip to the National 4-H Convention in Chicago for her excellent skills in sewing.
Edmund and Thelma Reisenauer were married June 20, 1944, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee. They made their home on the family farm near Colton, where they operated a dairy and raised their family.
Thelma was a member of the Colton chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for more than 50 years; she served two terms as regent. She was also an active member of the St. Gall’s Altar Society. She continued to enjoy sewing, creating beautiful patchwork coats for her children and grandchildren. She was especially talented at creating the many silk flower arrangements displayed at her children’s and grandchildren’s weddings.
Thelma and Edmund retired and moved to Bishop Place in Pullman in 2007. Edmund preceded her in death in 2008.
Thelma is survived by her son, Patrick, of Johnson, and his children, Michael, of Colton, Thomas, of Spokane, and Julie, of Spokane; her daughters, Karen Weller, and her husband, Larry, of Albion, their sons, George, of Moscow, Michael, of Coeur d’Alene, Benjamin, of Kendrick, and Matthew, of Coeur d’Alene; Dana Arnett and her husband, Jim, of Clarkston, and their children, Lee, of Clarkston, and Lynn Smith, of Uniontown; Lola Marks, of Pasco, and her children, Kendra and Karisa. She is survived by her sister, Mary, and husband Dave Vail, of Edmonds, Wash. Thelma’s memory will also be cherished by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Colton. Burial will follow at the Colton Catholic Cemetery, where friends are invited to join Thelma’s family.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dennis Simpson, Dr. Kumar, and the staff and residents of Bishop Place and Pullman Regional Hospital and Hospice for their care and caring for Thelma and the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice at Pullman Regional Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.