Theodore “Ted” Donald Wagner, 78, of Yuma, Ariz., and previously of Warden, Wash., passed away peacefully at his home in Yuma on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
He was born in January 1942 in La Grande, Ore., to Marion and Ethel Wagner. He was raised on his family’s farm involved in the production of grass and vegetable seed and grain crops. Ted married Raylene Wagoner in 1962. He attended Eastern Oregon State College and went on to graduate from Oregon State University College of Agriculture in 1966. He worked for Washington State Crop Improvement Association in Pullman and went on to start his own business, Western Agriculture Research and Production and Wagner Seed Co., in 1989. Ted operated his business in conjunction with his son, Tony Wagner. He continued to work up until his death.
Ted is survived by his wife, Raylene Wagner, of Warden; son Tony (Janeen) Wagner, of Warden; daughter Shanda (Harvey) Wagner, of Sandpoint; grandchildren Laura and Jackson Wagner, of Warden; brother Dale Wagner; and sisters Christa Meyers and Sharon Harsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Ethel Wagner, and brother Howard Wagner.
Ted will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity, strong work ethic and love for his family. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.