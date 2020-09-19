Theodore “Ted” Emery Stanton, 90, who edited Moscow’s daily newspaper, the Idahonian, for more than a decade, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a long illness. He died at his home in Houston with his wife, Susan, and stepdaughter, Laura Butcher, by his side.
A dedicated newsman, Stanton was managing editor of the Idahonian (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News) from 1970 until 1982 and taught reporting and editing at the University of Idaho.
His newspaper career took him from the Caller-Times in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the Wall Street Journal in New York City, where he worked as a reporter and editor, and as the first editor for the Dow Jones Broadcasting Service. He left the Journal after 13 years in 1970 after answering an ad placed by the late Jack Marineau, the Idahonian’s general manager, seeking an editor.
During his 12-year tenure at the Idahonian, Stanton recruited and mentored dozens of reporters, editors and photographers who went on to successful journalism careers. He was especially proud of the talented photographers whose work graced the front page, taking advantage of the paper’s offset press installed in 1972.
In 1982, Stanton began teaching full time at the University of Houston’s School of Communication, where he taught for 25 years until his retirement in 2007. During this period, he chaired the Journalism Department and was eventually elected director of the entire school.
During his time at UH, he ran the school’s internship program, which launched hundreds of students into careers in journalism across the state. He also created and led a high school journalism workshop for 17 summers, bringing scores of students into the Houston Chronicle’s newsroom to learn from professionals and publish their own newspaper. He also organized a First Amendment workshop that annually brought together 500 high school and college students and 50 journalism professionals for a roundtable discussion.
Ted was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Norwalk, Conn., the son of Sanford E. Stanton and Maurie (Culhane) Stanton, and grew up in the Queens neighborhood of Forest Hills. His father was a newsman and theatrical producer while his mother had been a stage performer under the name Maurie Madison. He graduated from Colgate University in 1951 and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in 1952.
He volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1952 and served as an information specialist with the 3rd Infantry Division in Korea, where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars. He also served with the 4th Armored Division in Fort Hood, Texas.
After being discharged from the Army, he went to work at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times in Texas, where he married fellow reporter Georganna Mitchell in 1956. They moved in 1957 to Staten Island, N.Y., where he joined the Wall Street Journal, and raised four children, Robin, Kevin, Michael and Kathrynn (Katie).
Throughout his life, Ted loved to play tennis and basketball. In both Moscow and Houston, he rode his bicycle to and from work. He loved to play the piano and had a repertoire of Broadway and popular tunes he could play from memory.
In 1970, the family moved to Moscow. After the death of Ted’s sister, Flora Mae Corrigan, Ted and Georganna also took in their niece and nephew, Katy and Ray Corrigan, as part of the family in Moscow. Ted and Georganna moved to Houston in 1982, but they maintained strong ties to Moscow, where their daughter, Katie, still lives. They were married for nearly 40 years until Georganna’s death in 1995. Their son, Kevin, also died in 1995.
In 2000, Ted married Susan Butcher and the two made homes in Houston and Durant, Okla., where Ted wrote for the Durant Democrat in his retirement. They returned to Houston in 2017.
Ted is survived by his wife, Susan; children Robin Stanton (Doug King), of Seattle, Michael Stanton (Laura Facerias), of Barcelona, Spain, and Katie Stanton, of Moscow; stepdaughters Laura Butcher, of Boston, and Carolyn Schaller, of St. Louis; grandchildren Sinclair King, Marcel and Abdu Stanton-Facerias, and Brinley and Emory Schaller. In addition, he is survived by nieces and nephews Ray Corrigan, Katy Corrigan, George Selby and Paige Selby, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
The family hopes to organize a celebration of Ted’s life in 2021. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Stanton Scholarship at University of Houston’s Valenti School of Communication, 3347 Cullen Blvd., Houston, TX 77204.