Thomas Alan Place, 83, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
He was born April 6, 1938, in Leeds, England, to Richard F. and Alice Maud (Overd) Place, the last of four children.
Alan grew up in Pontefract and attended the King’s School. He graduated from the University of Nottingham in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in metallurgy. After employment at Rolls Royce and a teaching stint at Constantine Technology, he immigrated to Canada and took an MS in Materials Science and engineering at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. He completed a doctorate in Metallurgical Engineering at the University of British Columbia in 1970.
Alan taught in the College of Engineering at the University of Idaho from 1971-2002. He retired in 2002 as Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering. He served as director of the Materials Engineering and Tribology Program at the National Science Foundation from 1988-90. In his work, Alan was frequently called upon for his expertise in assessing the longevity, durability and structural integrity of vehicles, buildings and crucial infrastructure; his professional contributions have made everyday life safer for countless people.
He married Helen Grant and they had one daughter in 1972, Sacha Diane Place. The couple later divorced.
Outside the university environment, Alan considered two roles among his greatest accomplishments: serving as president of the Moscow Road Runners and Sartorial Coach of Team DeMoura. Lifelong relationships were formed among members of these running groups. Team members remember his “quick wit, wry sense of humor, and lovely accent.” A fellow runner recalled Alan “vigorous in body, spirit, and wit.”
Alan was also an avid skier, badminton player, hiker and biker. He played an integral role in the establishment and expansion of the Rails-to-Trails network in the Moscow-Pullman area and was an organizer of such events as the Moscow Mountain Madness run. He enjoyed the outdoors and fondly remembered teaching his daughter to ski in McCall. Happiest memories included backpacking trips with family and friends in the Idaho mountains. His nephews recall Alan teaching them to skip stones on the Clearwater and “Pack it in; pack it out” on camping trips.
Alan enjoyed traveling by train, motorcycle, ship or plane to many countries around the world. He developed a fondness for trains at a young age. As a boy he was a “loco-spotter” in Northern England and documented his railway sightings. He particularly enjoyed reminiscing about a sabbatical year abroad in New Zealand, a place he returned to decades later. He also had a special fondness for Hawaii and Arizona, places he traveled to many times with family.
Alan supported the national parks, Sierra Club, Latah Trail Foundation and many environmental organizations throughout his life. He was a lifelong avid proponent of recycling. Although a scientist, Alan had a very artistic side. He was creative as a speaker, writer and photographer. One friend remarked, “He had an eye.” His annual calendar of photos was treasured by family and neighbors. He valued the two-legged neighbors as well as the four-legged ones, especially those that purred.
Alan is survived by partner, Nancy Wanamaker, at their Moscow home; daughter, Sacha, son-in-law, Roger, grandson, Theo, and granddaughter, Ainsley, of Takoma Park, Md.; and brother John (Rose), of Pontefract, Yorkshire; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and sisters, Barbara and Margaret.
If you care to honor Alan with a gift in his name, please consider Gritman Medical Center or an environmental organization of your choice.
A celebration of life will be announced in 2022.