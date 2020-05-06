In loving memory of Thomas M. Sullivan, 76, who left this world Thursday, April 30, 2020, from natural causes.
Tom came into this world June 17, 1943, in Holliston, Mass., to parents Edward and Abigail Sullivan. He spent his childhood growing up in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before joining the U.S. Army after graduating from Holliston High School. He met his wife of 50 years, Barbara, and raised his family in Simi Valley, Calif., while working as a brick mason. He left our family with so many incredible memories for us to pass on and keep in our hearts forever.
Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Sean; granddaughter Jordyn; stepdaughters Cheri and Debbie; grandchildren Wesley, Cheri and Rob; great-grandchildren Tommy, Jeremy, Debra and Gabriel; and brothers John, Edward and Robert. Thomas enjoyed fishing, golfing and coaching, and always worked hard to take care of his family.