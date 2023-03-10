Thomas “Tom” W. Candler, 79, of Bovill, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home. Tom was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Portland, Ore., to Donald and Margaret Jennings Candler.

Tom moved with his parents to Bovill in 1946, he attended Bovill Grade School and Deary High School graduating in 1963 from DHS.

Tom worked with his parents at the Star Conoco Service Station in Bovill for 25 years. He later worked for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune Newspapers as a newspaper carrier for 27 years.

