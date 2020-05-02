Timothy Allen Calene went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, because of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Tim was born Feb. 16, 1975, to Mike and Patti Calene. He was raised in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1993. His life was taken far too soon at the age of 45.
Tim loved hunting, fishing with his family, bringing life to old equipment and his adventures with his brother, Michael. He had many aspirations. As a boy, he dreamed of being a logger like his dad, Mike. Tim fulfilled this vision and worked nearly a decade as a logger with his dad and his older brother, Melvin. Tim eventually became the owner of his own logging company, fulfilling a second dream of becoming his own boss.
Tim was very close to his family. He never did anything without consulting his dad first, for they shared a deep bond surrounding their mutual love of logging. He loved taking his momma out to the woods and showing her his skill. Tim was also never too busy working on equipment to chat with his sister, Tracy, whenever she paid a visit.
In 2002, Tim purchased land in the Nora Creek area near the original Calene homestead established in 1888. He was so excited to have a family and one day pass the land down to his children. In 2004, his dream came true. He married his love, Shel-lee Jean Morrell, and they had five beautiful children (that’s right, five). Although Tim and Shel-lee separated, they remained friends and loving co-parents to their children.
In 2016, Tim met Michelle Wiltse and fell in love for a second time. With their blended families, they created a loving relationship and one big happy family. Tim, Michelle and Shel-lee all worked together to give the children two loving homes.
Tim was a loving son, brother, husband and friend. This was shown in his everyday actions and further demonstrated from the letters sent to us after his passing.
Tim is survived by his mom and dad, Mike and Patti Calene; brother Melvin (Cindy), brother Michael (Sandra); sister Tracy Kanikkeberg (Mark); his children, Krystina, Riley, Arriana, Makayla and Makenzie; his bonus kids, Nathan, September, Jonny and Maddie, all of whom nicknamed him Rad, short for radical dad. Tim was also blessed with and survived by his bonus grandbabies, Brayden and Axeton, as well many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
They say it takes a village to raise children. This has never been more true than now. I believe Tim is smiling down on the village that has gathered to help look after his most precious dream of all, his children. Tim is so blessed to have such great family and friends. May God bless you all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date once we can all hug again.