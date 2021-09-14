Timothy Earl Charters, 56, recently of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his Pullman home following a brief illness.
Tim was born Nov. 16, 1964, at Subic Bay USNAS, the Philippines, to LeRoy and Rosemary (Peterson) Charters. He graduated from Champaign (Ill.) Central High School in 1982 and served in the U.S. Navy. On May 28, 1988, he married Lynn Eichelberger and they had one daughter. They later were divorced. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Washington State University and lived in Washington state for more than 30 years. Tim worked for the Spokane Housing Authority and for Catholic Charities.
Tim is survived by his mother, Rosemary Charters, of Pittsburg, Kan.; daughter Beth (Jason) Harp, of Wasilla, Alaska; sister Marybeth (Paul) Grimes, of Pittsburg, Kan.; brother Pat (Brenda) Charters, of Monticello, Ill.; six grandchildren; a niece and two nephews. He leaves behind his good friend Ruth Arnold. Tim was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Charters.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kimball Funeral Home, Pullman. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.