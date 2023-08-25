Timothy Ray Troutt, 72, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
Tim was born on Aug. 28, 1950, in Helena, Okla. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1978 with a Doctorate of Philosophy, Mechanical Engineering. He was a research associate at the University of Southern California from 1978-1980. He worked at Washington State University as a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Material Engineering from 1980 until his retirement in 2006.
Tim married Liz Bastion in 1980 and they made their home in Pullman. Tim was an adventurous outdoorsman. He loved mountain climbing, river rafting, hiking, skiing and golfing. He enjoyed sports, was an avid conversationalist, loved his family and enjoyed being a “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In a world of lions and sheep he was a tiger. He will be deeply missed by those who love him.
Tim was survived by his wife, Liz; his children, Amy (Don) Rosio, Amanda (Kellan) Hessler and Tayler (Justine) Troutt; his grandchildren Michael (Melissa) Joubert, Brittany (Matthew) MacDougall, Alysha, Griffin, Tally, Talon, Elliot, Thane and Frankie; his great-grandchildren: River, Madden, Arabella and Eva. His brothers Jeff Troutt and family, Tom Troutt and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Evelyn Troutt.
A memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the World Wildlife Fund in his honor. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.