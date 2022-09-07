My father, Tingfei Chi, passed away peacefully at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Pullman Regional Hospital. He was born May 15, 1935, in Sarawak, Malaysia, to Kah Kieng Tie and Hee Ngiik Chuo.
He loved to bathe in the sun when he was alive and especially in his last days, always wanting us to push his wheelchair to the sunny spot, even when it was 90 degrees outside. So he chose to leave this world at high noon, the brightest time of the day. He’s no longer suffering from the pain and illness that’s been accompanying him in his last days.
My father was a retired college professor of botany. He loved reading and gardening. Every home he stayed (my parents’ own home, my sister’s home and my home) would have his books and reading notes, accompanying his beautifully cared-for plants and flowers. When we were moving this year to a new house and trying to declutter the old house, he was so worried that he hid away his potted plants, after which he forgot where he had hidden them. I know in this new world that he has gone to, he will be healthy and happy, with lots of books and bountiful gardens.
The lovely calls and messages of support and condolences leading up to this day have not gone unnoticed and we are very moved. We appreciated them all so much.
My father is survived by his wife, Xiuqin Liu; two daughters, Christina Chi and her husband, Dogan Gursoy, Gengfeng Chi and her husband, Yuhui Zheng; four brothers; two sisters; and two grandchildren, Yiqi Zheng and John Gursoy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral and visitation for my father were held Monday, Sept. 5, at Corbeill (Kimball) Funeral Home of Pullman, who were in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com