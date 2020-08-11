Tom Hopper, of Moscow, died Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 68.
Thomas Bradley Hopper was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Alhambra, Calif., to Joseph and Carmella (Montano) Hopper.
Tom grew up in El Monte, Calif., and attended El Monte High School. He moved to Hemet, Calif., where he worked as a cabinet maker and installer. He and Amanda Alford were married Sept. 6, 1980, in Las Vegas.
The family moved to the area in 1995, first to Deary. They moved into Moscow, operating a Certified Family Home, where he and Amanda have helped countless individuals.
Tom was a proud member of the recovery community, and was a mentor to many. Thomas Bradley Hopper is a rare human being, filled with kindness, love, thoughtfulness and hope. He has brought new life where none was expected, given solace to those who felt lost, and spent a big part of his life lifting up others, both spiritually and physically. His family and friends will surely lose a strong compass. We will miss never again hearing his laughter and experiencing his gentle spirit.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Avery. He is survived by his wife, Amanda, at their home; his children, Ayme Hopper, of Athol,Idaho, Aaron Hopper, of Austin, Texas, Joseph Hopper, of Reno, Nev., Anna Hopper and Sarah Hopper; as well as grandchildren Logan Hunt, Dawson Hunt, Miela Hopper, Talon Hopper and Wesley Hopper. Tom also leaves brothers Gary Hopper, of San Dimas, Calif., and Eddie Hopper, in Hemet, Calif.; and a sister, Marcia Montano, of Idyllwild, Calif.
At Tom’s request there will be no formal service. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.