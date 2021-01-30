Tommy Hellesto left this physical plane Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, following a stroke.
He was born May 31, 1935, on Vashon Island, Wash., and he grew up there. Following high school, he started his career at Boeing where he worked as an apprentice, and then a journeyman. Soon, he and his young family journeyed to Pullman, where he worked as a machinist at Dana Hall for many years. He was always grateful to have a skill that he could put to use on many interesting projects such as creating an artificial leg for a racehorse (Boitron); a window on the side of a cow through which researchers and students could observe the workings of the bovine stomach; and a specialized titanium dart for tranquilizing Ugandan kob, among many other creations.
Tom was skilled at rolling with life’s punches. When his late wife of nearly 30 years, Barb, began to experience a decline in the quality of her life because of multiple sclerosis, Tommy transformed their home on Gladstone Street into one that was handicap accessible, complete with deck out back and a small vineyard for ambiance. In 1996, he retired from WSU. They purchased a truck and camper trailer, and set out to see the country. These trips were very precious memories, as were many family reunions in Bend, Ore.
In 2012, Tommy left Pullman and moved to Gresham, Ore., to be closer to family. It was here, at Courtyard Fountains, that he met his current wife, Betty, when she was short a partner for a dance lesson. They spent the past six years together, sharing long walks, coffee hours with friends and a sweet companionship.
Tom enjoyed and appreciated life and had a knack for showing others how to do the same. Life began to slow down a few months ago as he had a hard time bouncing back from a couple of surgeries.
Tom is remembered as a humble man who cherished family, always putting their needs above his own. He was a man of values and honor, integrity and kindness. Anyone who met him would agree. Tom had a strong sense for community, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed people and took pleasure working alongside them.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill, son Phillip, wife Barbara, and sister Thelma. He is survived by his children, Heidi (Paul) Vetterli, Pam Hellesto, Brad Burkett, Brianna (Pete) Paznokas and Reid (March) Burkett; daughter-in-law Sandra Fancher Garcia; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind sisters Irene Halbert and Clara Carlson, and very dear nieces and nephews.